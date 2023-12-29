REPORT: Woman Sues Jermaine Jackson, Accuses Him Of Sexual Assault

A woman named Rita Butler Barrett filed a lawsuit against former Jackson 5 member, Jermaine Jackson, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in Los Angeles in 1988, according to a Page Six report published Thursday.

The civil lawsuit was filed in court Wednesday and includes allegations of sexual battery, battery, sexual assault and negligence, according to Page Six. Barrett described herself as being “a survivor of sexual abuse, sexual battery, sexual assault, harassment and rape,” as a result of her interactions with Jackson. She also named Jermaine L. Jackson Music Productions, Inc. and Work Records, Inc. in her lawsuit.

Jermaine Jackson Sued for Alleged 1988 Sexual Assault and Battery in New Lawsuit https://t.co/o8AYA5I3tT — People (@people) December 28, 2023

Barrett alleged Jackson “forced himself” into her Los Angeles home in the spring of 1988, allegedly sexually assaulting her “with force and violence,” as she “prayed to God for help.” Barret claimed she “feared for her life” during the alleged attack, according to Page Six. She also claimed Jackson left her home when he was “satiated.”

Barrett said she was connected to Jackson by way of mutual contact, Motown Records founder, Berry Gordy. She said her husband had both personal and business interactions with Gordy. The court documents said she reported the assault to Gordy the following day, but she claimed she did not receive the help she was seeking, according to Page Six. Barrett also alleged Gordy “withheld and concealed the acts, further perpetuating the coverup,” according to Page Six.

She accused him of benefiting himself, Jackson and “others in the business relationship to continue to reap profits derived from [Jackson’s] work and reputation for years to come,” with his inaction, according to Page Six.

Barrett’s court filing alleged Jackson “engaged and affirmatively participated in a conspiracy to cover up or prevent disclosure of information relating to the abuse,” which she alleged “consisted of a concerted effort to hide evidence relating to sexual assault that incentivized individuals to remain silent or prevent information relating to a sexual assault from becoming public or being disclosed.”

She also claimed the alleged cover-up prevented her from obtaining recourse in the matter and stood in the way of her ability to “obtain therapeutic support and disclose the trauma to others,” according to Page Six.

Barrett said she was “forced to suffer in silence and shame for decades,” and “continues to suffer great emotional distress.” (RELATED: Kevin Hart Sues Influencer Over Alleged Extortion Attempt)

She is demanding a trial by jury, stating her injuries are “substantial, continuing and permanent,” according to Page Six.

The Daily Caller tried contacting Jermaine Jackson for comment.

The Daily Caller called a phone number believed to be connected to Jermaine Jackson. A man claiming to be Jermaine Jackson’s nephew answered, saying he hasn’t spoken to his uncle in several years. The man said he was unable to comment on the matter.