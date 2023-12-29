Kevin Hart Sues Influencer Over Alleged Extortion Attempt

Famous comedian Kevin Hart sued YouTuber Taska K and his former assistant for allegedly trying to extort him.

Hart filed legal documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, and accused Tasha K of scheming to extort him out of $250,000 by threatening to stream a damaging video, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He claimed she had aligned his formal personal assistant, Miesha Shakes, who Hart said made false statements about Hart facing criminal charges for recording a sexual encounter.

Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, has well over a million subscribers on her YouTube channel, and primarily uses her platform to air celebrity gossip stories.

Hart’s court filing alleged an unidentified affiliate of hers contacted him in November to advise him the interview would damage his reputation and would be run if he didn’t pay a $250,000 fee. The famous actor and comedian said he refused to pay and turned the matter over to law enforcement officials, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The famous actor proceeded to send a cease and desist notice to Tasha K, warning her that any damages levied against her for her alleged misconduct would be withheld, even if she sought bankruptcy protection.

“You have already engaged in criminal conduct and tortious acts that would entitle Mr. Hart to monetary damages against you should he elect to commence civil litigation regarding this matter,” Hart’s lawyer, Donte Mills wrote.

“To the extent that you do not cease and desist now, your liability for such monetary damages will increase, as will your exposure to criminal penalties,” he wrote, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In his lawsuit, Hart further alleged that Tasha K created a teaser interview that was posted in November, in which she allegedly threatened Hart by saying, “When you don’t pay, we have to get money by any means necessary.”

Shakes’ name was brought into the litigation with claims that she violated confidentiality and nondisclosure agreements by discussing business and personal details about Hart. She made allegations about Hart cheating and paying millions for others to take DUI charges for him in the teaser, which was published on Tasha K’s website in December. It’s accessible for anyone with a monthly subscription to her page.

“Notwithstanding the truth or falsity of any such statements, Shakes would only have had knowledge regarding such subjects as a result of her employment with Hart and Hartbeat,” the documents said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Ex-Model Accuses Steven Tyler Of Sexually Assaulting Her In A Phone Booth When She Was A Teen: REPORT)

Shakes worked for Hartbeat Productions from 2017-2020 as Hart’s personal assistant.

She has yet to settle a $4 million judgment for defaming Cardi B.