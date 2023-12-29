Sol Wisenberg Predicts Maine’s Secretary of State ‘Will Lose’ Court Battle To Keep Trump Off Ballot 

Former deputy independent counsel Sol Wisenberg and former United States Attorney Brett Tolman predicted Friday that Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows of Maine will lose a court battle to throw former President Donald Trump off the ballot.

Bellows ruled Trump was ineligible to be on Maine’s ballot Thursday, citing the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection” clause and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol building. “The Supreme Court is going to have to decide this issue,” Wisenberg told “The Story” guest host Rich Edson, adding, “I think they’ll decide the issue against Maine and against Colorado.” (RELATED: ‘They Will Stop At Nothing’: Tulsi Gabbard Slams Maine’s ‘Dangerous’ Removal Of Trump From Ballot)

WATCH:



Republican political figures blasted Bellows for barring Trump from the 2024 Republican primary ballot on Thursday.

“Let’s cut to the chase on this, you have a secretary of state that should be determining only three things: Whether or not a candidate is a natural-born citizen, lived in the United States for 14 years and whether or not that individual is 35 years of age,” Tolman said. “That’s the criteria to run for president. She’s not endowed with power to review whether or not a non-conviction of a non-charged insurrection is justification for her to unilaterally use her power.”

“The reality is, she will lose in the courts in Maine, but the Supreme Court is going to decide this and will decide it quickly in favor of Trump, I believe,” Tolman continued.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Trump was disqualified from appearing on the ballot in the 2024 election in a 4-3 decision on Dec. 19. The Colorado Republican Party appealed the state’s Supreme Court decision on Wednesday.

“Do the liberals in Congress really want a pro-Trump state official in Alabama or Mississippi determining whether or not Joe Biden is going to be on the ballot?” Wisenberg asked.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.