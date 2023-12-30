‘Expect To Be Shot’: Ohio County Prosecutor Sends Warning To Thieves Targeting Retail Stores

An Ohio county prosecutor warned retail thieves this week that their actions “will not be tolerated,” and that they “should expect to be shot,” according to a press statement.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced indictments related to a previous robbery of a VIP Smoke Shop in Delhi, Ohio on Tuesday against the manager of the store, Tony Thacker, 29. (RELATED: ‘Enough Is Enough’: Retailers Back California Initiative To Raise Penalties For Property Crime)

Thacker was charged for the shooting at the shop due to not being permitted to possess a firearm because of a felony juvenile adjudication, according to the press statement. Following the incident, the shop manager was indicted by a grand jury with eight counts, including five felony charges, tampering with evidence, as well as two counts of having weapons under disability, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s office.

On Oct. 20 Thacker had allegedly shot at various suspects who had broken into the smoke shop by throwing rocks through the window, gaining entry to the place, Fox News reported. After firing off multiple shots, a 16-year-old was fatally wounded after attempting to allegedly flee the scene in a stolen vehicle, the press release stated.

Ohio prosecutor warns robbers should ‘expect to be shot’ after store manager charged in killing https://t.co/P2KOWEaAT0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 30, 2023

While Powers noted that there was no reason for shooting the alleged robber while he was attempting to run, she emphasized that “retail thefts will not be tolerated.”

“There is simply no justification for shooting at someone as they are running away. However, I want to make perfectly clear – these retail thefts will not be tolerated. If you try to rob a store, you should expect to be shot,” Powers stated.

Prosecutors stated that Thacker “ran to the front of the store” continuing to shoot at the alleged robbers through the front door after the suspects were already attempting to flee the scene. (RELATED: Retail Thieves Argue For Lesser Charge Because Stolen Items Were On Sale)

“These types of shops are getting broken into over to all in Hamilton County,” Braun said. “I’m not sure exactly what the motive is. I’m not sure, you know, if they’re looking for particular products or if they’re a hot item on the street or what have you. But, you know, we’re aware of it,” Delhi Township Police Chief Jeff Braun told WLWT5 following the shooting.

Following the incident, prosecutors stated that Thacker and his brother attempted to “disable the store’s security system and remove shell casings,” according to the statement. In addition to Thacker’s own charges, his brother was also indicted for two counts of tampering with evidence.

Authorities noted that the juvenile suspects who were involved in the alleged robbing attempt were also charged and are now waiting to be bound over from Juvenile Court, according to the press release.