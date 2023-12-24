Suge Knight Flips His Story On Death Of Hip Hop Legend, Tupac Shakur

Imprisoned music mogul and co-founder of Death Row Records, Suge Knight, changed his tune by stating his killer is indeed behind bars.

Knight previously refused to confirm that Keefe D, the former gang member currently behind bars for his murder, was actually Shakur’s killer. In his latest episode of “Collect Call with Suge Knight,” a podcast he airs from prison, Knight made it clear he is no longer defending Keefe D. “It’s been a long time since I was able to talk freely about Pac because we were so close,” Knight said. “And the thing is, Pac is finally getting justice,” he said on the podcast, aired by Breakbeat Media.

Knight is a Compton native who is one of the few living witnesses to Shakur’s murder: he was in the car with the icon as he was gunned down. He is currently serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter in an unrelated incident.

He went on to describe his current stance on the murder, which has captivated fans for decades but has remained largely unsolved.

“And justice for Pac is not so much somebody gettin’ punished, or goin’ to prison. It’s the fact that if you was around Pac, and you had your hands into trying to destroy him, and we got the receipts, it’s a problem,” he said.

He went on to reveal what he believed to be the motive for Shakur’s murder.

“I said this from day one, when we first started talking about it. Jealousy is worse than hate. When your name starts ringing, people get jealous of you,” he said.

“You know, if a person hates you, they can be across the street, and they can see you. They can see you, you know?”

This is a far different perspective than what Knight shared with TMZ earlier in 2023. (RELATED: 50 Cent Alludes To Diddy Being Responsible For Tupac Shakur’s Death In Shocking Tweet)

“Let’s get one thing straight, first and foremost: me and Keefe played on the same Pop Warner football team. And whatever the circumstances, if he had an involvement with anything, I wouldn’t wish somebody going to prison on my worst enemy,” he said previously.

Knight did not speak Keefe D’s name directly as part of this podcast.