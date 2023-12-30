Paula Abdul Sues American Idol Exec For Alleged Sexual Assault And Gender Violence

Paula Abdul initiated a lawsuit alleging sexual assault and gender violence Friday against television executive Nigel Lythgoe, multiple outlets reported.

The singer and former “American Idol” judge filed the lawsuit Friday, according to Variety. Abdul alleges Lythgoe committed acts of sexual assault and gender violence, Deadline noted. This legal action, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, comes just 72 hours before the deadline of California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act.

“Lythgoe knew and was aware that his treatment of Abdul was inappropriate and even criminal,” the lawsuit claims, Deadline reported. The lawsuit also added that the producer reportedly exploited his industry power to intimidate Abdul into silence. A particular instance cited in the lawsuit involves Lythgoe allegedly contacting Abdul and taunting her because it had been “seven years and the statute of limitations had passed,” Variety reported.

Paula Abdul Sues Nigel Lythgoe For Multiple Sexual Assaults; Alleged Attacks Occurred On ‘American Idol’ & ‘SYTYCD’ https://t.co/fwg2h89YlC — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 30, 2023

“For years, Abdul has remained silent about the sexual assaults and harassment she experienced on account of Lythgoe due to fear of speaking out against one of the most well-known producers of television competition shows who could easily break her career as a television personality and of being ostracized and blackballed by an industry that had a pattern of protecting powerful men and silencing survivors of sexual assault and harassment,” the lawsuit stated, Variety reported. (RELATED: Paula Abdul Reveals If She Has Ever Hooked Up With Simon Cowell)

The legal documents also reveal restrictive clauses in Abdul’s contracts for “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” Deadline noted. These clauses allegedly barred her from speaking out about any incidents deemed as ‘confidential business information’ or that could be perceived as ‘derogatory,’ further complicating her ability to come forward.

The first, described as occurring in a hotel elevator during the early seasons of “American Idol,” involved Lythgoe allegedly groping Abdul and attempting to kiss her, Deadline reported. The second incident, claimed to have happened in 2015 at Lythgoe’s residence, saw him allegedly making unwanted advances under the guise of forming a ‘power couple.’

Neither Abdul’s representatives nor those of the accused have commented on the lawsuit, according to Deadline.