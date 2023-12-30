Police Officer Sues LAPD After Husband Allegedly Shares Nude Photos Of Her With Co-Workers

A California police officer filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) for sexual harassment allegations, following an incident where her husband allegedly shared nude photos and videos of her with her co-workers, according to Law&Crime.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by a fellow unnamed female LAPD officer charging “the department with sexual harassment, whistleblower retaliation and failure to take all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment and retaliation,” according to the Los Angeles Times. The woman alleged that she discovered on Jan. 30, 2022 that her husband, LAPD officer Brady Lamas, had allegedly shown fellow colleagues nude photos and videos of her without her consent between December 2021 and January 2022, according to Law&Crime. (RELATED: Harrowing Video Appears To Show Suspect Screaming In Agony As K-9 Doesn’t Release Its Bite)

Following her discovery, the woman then told the department about the incident, however, they allegedly retaliated against her by failing to follow proper procedures and did not isolate two officers that had allegedly continued to menace and harass her, Law&Crime reported.

“Plaintiff was horrified when she looked through her husband’s phone,” the complaint says, according to the outlet. “Plaintiff discovered that her husband, also a LAPD officer, had been passing around sexually explicit photographs and sexually explicit videos of Plaintiff to other LAPD officers unbeknownst to Plaintiff for more than a year in violation of [the law]. The phone revealed to Plaintiff that her husband, while both on and off duty, distributed said photographs and video through text messages, and other phone applications such as WhatsApp, and KIK to other LAPD police officers.”

Female LAPD officer sues city of after husband sends nude photos of her to co-workershttps://t.co/uhgAdtHiJM — KTLA (@KTLA) December 28, 2023

The lawsuit identified two fellow officers that allegedly made harassing comments as Duplantis and Moreno, noting they would “regularly encounter” the woman at work, the outlet reported.

“On multiple occasions these officers sexually harassed Plaintiff with harassing body language, staring at Plaintiff as if she was a sexual object, making her feel extremely uncomfortable and causing her significant emotional distress,” the lawsuit stated, according to Law&Crime. “Moreover, other unknown officers suddenly seemed to also know about Plaintiff’s photos as they suddenly were also engaging in similar behavior by staring at Plaintiff in a sexual manner and making suggestive comments.”

After the woman had previously filed a complaint with the department in 2022, she alleged that the harassment continued into 2023, stating that no action was taken and noted how her career has been “derailed” by their actions, according to Law&Crime. (RELATED: Los Angeles Serial Killer Targeting Homeless Is Caught, Police Say)

“The Department’s conscious disregard of Plaintiff’s safety and well-being in these respects exacerbated the harm and humiliation against Plaintiff causing anxiety and panic attacks,” the lawsuit stated, according to Law&Crime. “Plaintiff has also been forced to endure undisclosed medical conditions and treatments. Plaintiff’s career has been derailed by the actions of these involved officers and the Department’s recklessness in handling this severe misconduct.”

Lamas was charged in December 2022 for allegedly sharing the nude photos and videos without the woman’s consent and is now scheduled for a pretrial conference for his criminal case in February, Law&Crime reported.