Video Shows Two Men Brutally Attacking Elderly Man Reportedly Suffering From Alzheimer’s

An elderly patient diagnosed with Alzheimer’s was brutally attacked in Houston Dec. 23, Fox26 reported.

Two men assaulted 69-year-old Florentino Hurtado outside a local food store, according to Fox26. While waiting in his car for his wife, Hurtado was visibly disoriented and stepped out of the vehicle.

The footage of the incident shows the victim mistakenly trying to enter another car parked next to his. This misunderstanding turned violent when the car’s owner, identified by police as Trayvion Lockridge, emerged from the store, Fox26 reported. Lockridge allegedly launched into a vicious attack on the elderly man, punching and stomping him repeatedly for around two minutes. (RELATED:Alzheimer’s Drug Gets Full Approval From FDA, Despite Risks)

Lockridge was reportedly seen rummaging through Hurtado’s pockets and stealing his phone, Fox26 noted. He, along with his associate Derodrick Stephens, have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and targeting a victim over the age of 65 or who is disabled. Hurtado’s daughter, Jessica Hurtado, spoke out about her father’s condition following the attack.

“Fractured cheek bone, his eye is still being tested and stitches in three different spots,” she said. “We’re already dealing with a lot of Alzheimer’s, and anyone who has family dealing with dementia knows it’s a lot. So the fact that this had to happen is just sad. It’s really sad. My father did not deserve this at all.”

The state’s request for a $1 million bond for Lockridge was denied by Judge Colleen Gaido, who set the bond at $50,000, according to Fox26. Court records reveal that while Lockridge has no prior criminal history, Stephens has a record of robbery and assault charges dating back to 2009. Stephens is yet to appear in court for his bond hearing.