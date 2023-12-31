Wild Video Shows ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Actor Being Jumped By Group Of Bikers On NYE

Famous “Beverly Hills 90210” actor Ian Ziering was swarmed and jumped by several people on bikes on New Years Eve, in Los Angeles.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that an official police report has been filed and are speaking with some individuals involved in the incident, but it is not yet clear if any arrests will be made, according to TMZ. A recently surfaced video shows the famous actor seemingly walking toward his vehicle when several individuals on bikes, wearing full helmets, surrounded him and began throwing punches.

The bikes seemed to be cruising along Hollywood Blvd. on motorized mini bikes when they suddenly began weaving in and out of traffic. They rode toward Ziering’s vehicle and sources close to the situation noted his car may have been hit, according to TMZ.

The video showed the famous actor jumping out of his car when the bikers made contact with it, and the altercation immediately erupted between him and the entire group. He started throwing punches, but the bikers quickly surrounded him. They outnumbered him, and beat on him relentlessly. Ziering was seen doing his best to try and separate from the crowd.

He threw a few punches himself, and managed to get away from his attackers.

He was seen running across the road as they chased after him, continuously grabbing at him and trying to stop him from escaping.

He ultimately ended up getting back into his car and driving off, as the bikers bailed from the scene.

The situation continues to unfold.