Police Arrest Charlie Sheen’s Neighbor After She Allegedly Choked Him Inside His Home: REPORT

Police from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charlie Sheen’s neighbor Wednesday after she allegedly choked him, TMZ reported.

Law enforcement officials said the 47-year-old woman knocked at Sheen’s door, and when he opened it, she allegedly forced her way inside his home and allegedly attacked him, according to TMZ. She allegedly ripped the famous actor’s shirt, and allegedly attempted to strangle him, the outlet reported. She has reportedly been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

Reports of the alleged incident indicated the woman returned to her home on her own accord shortly after she allegedly attacked Sheen, according to TMZ. The famous actor is reportedly the one who initiated the call to 911, which triggered the dispatch of first responders.

Police and paramedics attended the scene, although Sheen reportedly did not need to be transported to the hospital for further medical care or observation.

Sheen seemingly had no idea what prompted the woman to allegedly lash out and attack him, although this was allegedly not his first run-in with this particular neighbor. The famous actor said he had experienced issues with her in the past, albeit nothing to the extent of this most recent alleged outburst.

Sources close to the situation said Charlie believed the woman squirted some sort of sticky liquid onto his car recently. He reportedly confronted the woman about his suspicions and the conversation seemed to end amicably, with both parties agreeing to let the matter go, and put it behind them, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘I’m Absolutely Ready’: Charlie Sheen Is Geared Up For His TV Comeback)

The female neighbor also reportedly dumped trash in front of Sheen’s door, one day before she allegedly returned to attack him.