Four Killed In Michigan House Explosion

Four people were killed and two people injured when a house exploded in Michigan Saturday.

The deaths resulting from the explosion at Whitmore Lake were confirmed by Huron Valley Ambulance spokesperson Marc Breckenridge to MLive Media Group. Police have yet to release the total number of fatalities, the New York Post reported.

“[Firefighters] are being very meticulous about making sure there are no additional people to rescue inside the residence,” Breckenridge said.

4 dead, 2 injured in Whitmore Lake house explosion https://t.co/zXYvstRyYj pic.twitter.com/7s2nQjyQsg — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) December 31, 2023

Firefighters responded to the house explosion after receiving reports regarding the incident on Winters Lane near the area of 6 Mile and Main, Fox 2 Detroit reported. Seven ambulances and six fire departments arrived at the scene, Breckenridge said, according to MLive Media Group.

The two injured victims were in critical condition upon arrival at the hospital, officials said, according to the New York Post. The identities of those dead or injured and the cause of the explosion has not yet been released by police as an investigation continues. (RELATED: Video Shows House Explosion Triggered By Suspect Firing Flare Gun At Police)

“Our officers got a call a little while ago that somebody found debris… it’s debris from the explosion,” Lt. David Powell of the Northfield Town Police Department said, according to Fox 2 Detroit. “The sheriff’s deputies are here were [sic] Jackson and Zeeb road, and they heard the explosion there, nine miles away.”

Other house explosions have caused injuries or death in the United States this year. In September, five people were hospitalized following a house explosion in New Jersey. In August, five people were killed and several were injured after a house explosion in Pennsylvania destroyed three buildings and damaged others.