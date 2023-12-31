‘They’re Killing Me’: Screaming Man Restrained With Duct Tape By Crew, Passengers On Flight

A screaming man on an airplane was restrained with duct tape Saturday morning by crew and passengers.

Video shows the unidentified passenger having a meltdown on an American Airlines flight to Miami as he was held down while shouting “help” and “they’re trying to kill me” in Spanish, according to Local 10.

One crew member and four passengers worked together to limit the man’s movement and place duct tape over his mouth as he thrashed in what appeared to be the airplane galley, the outlet reported.

“This is very nerve-racking, that’s crazy that happens you know,” one passenger on the flight from Rio de Janeiro to Miami International Airport told Local 10.

Additional cellphone video also showed the incident, according to the outlet. No arrests have been reported as of Saturday afternoon and there were no flight delays resulting from the man's misconduct, according to flightaware.com.

This is not the first time a passenger had a meltdown while traveling with American Airlines. A gay married couple lashed out Wednesday, accusing American Airlines of preventing them from traveling with their pet dogs when their flight was delayed. One of the men shouted that the Charlotte airport “fucked us over” during the public scene.

In another altercation, an argument between two American Airlines flight attendants in the middle of the plane’s aisle delayed the flight for nearly two hours in March. Both flight attendants ended up leaving the aircraft after the confrontation escalated when the male flight attendant made the female flight attendant cry.