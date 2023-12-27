Man Appears To Have Meltdown In Airport, Hits Boyfriend In Matching Shirt, Screams At Woman In Wheelchair

In a public meltdown at the Charlotte airport Wednesday, a gay married couple accused American Airlines of keeping them from their pet dogs when their flight was delayed, a Twitter video showed.

“American Airlines have f**ked us over!” Dustin Miller, 42, appeared to yell at the onlookers in the airport, while his husband, Anthony Thorne, 40, tried to drag him away while clutching Louis-Vuitton luggage, the video appeared to show.

Wait, who are they lol I wanna see their instagram…. 💀 pic.twitter.com/3Tez9t4QT9 — @DCHomos (@DCHomos) December 27, 2023

The couple was on their way back to Fort Lauderdale when the drama occurred, Daily Mail reported. While Miller was screaming in the video, Thorne was seen imploring him to “remember your girls”, their dogs Shelby and Dolly, according to the outlet. As the scene reached a climax, Thorne was seemingly able to calm Miller down with repeated entreaties reminding him of who his “girls” were, the video showed.

“You’re not going to get on the flight and see your girls!” He pleaded in the video, tugging on Miller’s arm. “I’m just trying to get home to the girls.”

But, as Miller crossed his arms in a huff in the video, furious but silent, a lady in a wheelchair appeared to say something to him, reigniting his passion. “F**k off b*tch!” he shouted twice, while Thorne again tried to drag him away. (RELATED: Gen Z’s Support For Gay Marriage Has Dropped Dramatically: POLL)

The couple, who had recently commemorated their nine-year anniversary, reportedly live in Wilton Manors, Florida, where Miller works in accounting for Sykes & Company, according to Daily Mail. One Twitter user who said he lived in the same apartment complex as the couple, claimed Miller would often make “transphobic comments” directed to them. According to another Twitter post, their flight was canceled and they did not make it home to their girls.