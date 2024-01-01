‘I Am So Sick’: Cardi B Reveals Mystery Illness Ahead Of New Year’s Eve Show

Rapper Cardi B revealed that she was sick with a mystery illness ahead of her performance at a New Year’s Eve event.

Cardi B explained on her Instagram Story on Sunday night that she was suddenly not feeling well before she performed at “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve,” according to People.

“I’m literally fighting for my life right now,” the rapper said. “I am so sick. I don’t understand because when I was in New York, I was going out with sweaters, toes out, everything.”

Cardi B said that as soon as she landed in Miami, she felt “a little cough,” joking that she is “allergic to Miami,” according to the outlet.

“My chest started getting tight,” Cardi B said in the video clip. “Bro, I’ve been fighting for three days and I have a huge performance later. Huge performance. Like, alright, I get that it’s New Year’s but I have this huge performance and I’m fighting, fighting.”

🚨 | Cardi B gives the after party of #NewYearsRockinEve a snippet of new music! Thoughts on the track?pic.twitter.com/ZdqVWgFqu1 — 𝓢 👑 (@bardibcharts) January 1, 2024

Cardi B kick-started her New Year’s resolutions in December when she decided to divorce famous rapper Offset. She took to Instagram Live to tell her followers not to wait for the calendar to turn before making major life changes. (RELATED: Cardi B Slams Microphone At Fan After Scary On-Stage Incident In Las Vegas)

Cardi B also used the social media platform when she blasted New York City in November for defunding its police and poor sanitation in schools. The rapper revealed that she no longer supports President Joe Biden after ranting about New York City Mayor Eric Adan’s budget cuts.