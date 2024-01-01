‘It’s A Tough One’: Donald Trump Explains Why Melania’s Been Missing

Former President Donald Trump explained on Sunday why former first lady Melania Trump has been largely absent from the public eye in recent months.

The former first lady opted out of New Year’s Eve celebrations at Mar-a-Lago to spend time with her sick mother, Amalija Knavs, Trump revealed in video posted to Twitter.

“Melania, great first lady. So popular, and people love her. She’s right now in the hospital with her mother. Her mother, Amalija, is very ill. But hopefully she’ll be recovering,” Trump said on stage after mentioning Melania’s absence to the audience.

The former president said he has been to the Miami hospital where Melania's mother is being cared for, calling it "a very great hospital." Trump also told the audience, who he said Melania "knows about 95% of," that she "sends her love."

“Hopefully, they’ll be ok. But it’s a tough one, a very tough one,” Trump said.

Melania spent New Year’s Eve in the hospital with her mother, who is still very ill according to President Trump here. I am praying for Amalija Knavs, Melania Trump, and their entire family! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZWa8XfJXpd — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) January 1, 2024

Melania was also missing from the Trump family Christmas card to spend time with her sick mother, a source close to the former first lady told Page Six. Another source told Fox News that Melania “has always been devoted to her family” and that it was “no surprise that she spent Christmas with her ailing mother.”

Melania appeared at a naturalization ceremony on Dec. 15 at the National Archives, where she welcomed and congratulated new American citizens.

A source also told Page Six in December that the former first lady plans to step up her public appearances in 2024 as her husband aims to return to the White House.