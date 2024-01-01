Video Appears To Show South Korean Opposition Leader Getting Stabbed In The Neck During Tour Site Visit

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was apparently stabbed Tuesday during a site visit to the southern port city of Busan, Yonhap news agency reported, according to Reuters.

Footage posted on Twitter showed a large crowd of people surrounding the 59-year-old leader with new cameras on him as he toured the proposed Busan airport. (RELATED: US Fighter Jet Crashes Off South Korea)

An unknown man then appears to walk up to Lee before allegedly stabbing him on the left side of his neck with a weapon. The apparent attack quickly caused a reaction from the crowd as gasps could be heard. A group of people quickly pushed the man away, apprehending him to the group in the street.

BREAKING: South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in the neck pic.twitter.com/4AQlxERdal — Ryan (@breakingryan1) January 2, 2024

Following the incident, news photos showed Lee laying on the ground with his eyes closed and holding a cloth to his neck. Two people could also be seen next to the South Korean leader, tending to his injury. (RELATED: North Korea Funded Its Weapons Of Mass Destruction By Sending Tech Workers To Trick US Companies, DOJ Finds)

The South Korean leader was transported to the hospital and the unidentified suspect was additionally arrested, Reuters reported.

Lee is a member of the Democratic Party of Korea and is expected to run for a seat on the country’s legislature in the upcoming general election in April, according to BBC. Although he previously lost the 2022 presidential election by 0.73% to President Yoon Suk-yeol, Lee is expected to run in the next 2027 presidential elections, the outlet reported. His 2022 presidential run was one of the closest elections in South Korea history, BCC reported.

The leader’s condition is currently unknown at this time.