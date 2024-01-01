Police Arrest Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco Amid Investigation Regarding Alleged Relationship With Minor

Wander Franco, who is a shortstop for the Tampa Bay Rays, was placed under arrest Monday in the Dominican Republic following an interview with prosecutors in regards to their investigation into him allegedly having a relationship with a minor, according to a Puerto Plata province prosecutor’s office official per the Associated Press.

Accompanied by two lawyers, Franco made an appearance in front of prosecutors, this coming days after he didn’t show up to meet with prosecutor Olga Diná Llaverías, according to the official, per the Associated Press. The official told the AP that the interview with Franco was around three hours. (RELATED: Alabama Football’s Elijah Pritchett Arrested For Allegedly Spreading STD: REPORT)

Originally, Franco was requested by Llaverías to make an appearance Dec. 18, two days following both police and prosecutors paying a visit to two of his Bani — Franco’s hometown — properties to make an appearance request. The 22-year-old was in neither residence when authorities showed up.

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was arrested earlier today for no-showing his Thursday meeting with the prosecutor investigating him for alleged relationships with underaged girls, sources told @JuanRecioM. More news and context, free at ESPN: https://t.co/BEYOtnlOFN pic.twitter.com/zYg8sL2o3r — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 1, 2024

Minimal information regarding the case has been released due to it involving a minor.

Within 24 hours, Franco needs to be brought to a judge, according to the law in the Dominican Republic.

The prosecutors’ office of the Dominican Republic stated Aug. 14 that Franco was being investigated because of alleged postings that he made on social media that suggested that he was romantically involved with a minor.