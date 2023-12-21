Editorial

Alabama Football’s Elijah Pritchett Arrested For Allegedly Spreading STD: REPORT

The 2022 CFP National Championship logo is seen on a Alabama Crimson Tide player's helmet before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Ew.

Elijah Pritchett, who is a lineman for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, was reportedly arrested Wednesday for knowingly spreading a sexually transmitted disease, according to the Tuscaloosa Thread.

A Tuscaloosa Police Department spokeswoman gave confirmation that a report had been filed last week, with the arrest warrant for Pritchett being issued Wednesday, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Wild Cure Bowl Features A Whopping 13 Fumbles, An Outright Water Party And A Pass To Pee Your Pants)

Eventually, Pritchett — who is a redshirt freshman — was bonded out of jail for $500, according to the Thread. Knowingly spreading an STD is a Class C misdemeanor in Alabama.

At this time, no other details are known, and the public most likely won’t know any specifics until the trial.

Man, if this is true, what a nasty-ass dude.

First off, the fact that you put yourself in a position to get an STD to begin with is gross (what on earth kinda girls are you messing with?), but then you go out and still have unprotected sex knowing you have an STD?

I’m not diggin’ this, Elijah. This is not what we mean when we say reindeer games.

What the hell are you doing out here in these streets?