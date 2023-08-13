Sports

REPORT: Rays’ Wander Franco Accused Of ‘Inappropriate Relationship With 14-Year-Old Minor,’ MLB Investigating Claims

Wander Franco #5 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after hitting a 2 run home run against Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees in the first inning during their game at Yankee Stadium on August 2, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
MLB and the Tampa Bay Rays are investigating social media posts that are accusing superstar shortstop Wander Franco of having an “inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old minor,” according to Total Pro Sports. The Rays confirmed the investigation Sunday, but did not specify what the social media posts were about.

Franco didn’t play in the 9-2 loss Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians.

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” said the Rays in a statement. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

Total Pro Sports is reporting that the social media posts have to do with Franco being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old minor, citing multiple posts on Twitter and Instagram.

 

DramaAlert had this report on the matter:

Franco began Sunday’s game in the dugout, leaving in the fifth inning. (RELATED: Houston Texans Minority Owner Javier Loya Charged With Rape: REPORT)

Tampa Bay‘s promotion for the game was a Wander Franco Snapback Hat for fans 14 and under.