REPORT: Rays’ Wander Franco Accused Of ‘Inappropriate Relationship With 14-Year-Old Minor,’ MLB Investigating Claims

MLB and the Tampa Bay Rays are investigating social media posts that are accusing superstar shortstop Wander Franco of having an “inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old minor,” according to Total Pro Sports. The Rays confirmed the investigation Sunday, but did not specify what the social media posts were about.

Franco didn’t play in the 9-2 loss Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians.

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” said the Rays in a statement. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

Total Pro Sports is reporting that the social media posts have to do with Franco being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old minor, citing multiple posts on Twitter and Instagram.

#RaysUp star Wander Franco has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14 year old minor. The allegations have been posted on Instagram. #TheHobby thoughts on this? pic.twitter.com/BpnbNHqO9Y — The Hobby 24/7 (@TheHobby247) August 13, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Nunez (@kingkongfabuloso)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iTalkSports (@italksports_ig)

DramaAlert had this report on the matter:

Is this pro baseball player a ped**file? The MLB is looking into pro player Wander Franco after alleged social media posts accuse him of dating a 14 year old. We need to keep him away from the minor league… pic.twitter.com/bUKYeanuvw — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 14, 2023

Franco began Sunday’s game in the dugout, leaving in the fifth inning. (RELATED: Houston Texans Minority Owner Javier Loya Charged With Rape: REPORT)

Tampa Bay‘s promotion for the game was a Wander Franco Snapback Hat for fans 14 and under.