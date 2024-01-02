‘Lonely, Cold And Homeless’: Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Spotted Looking Disheveled In Coffee Shop

Former Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was seen sitting alone in a coffee shop Tuesday, New York Post reported.

The 62-year-old presented a starkly different image from his days in office when he was spotted and photographed in a NYC coffee shop at 11:30 a.m. the morning following New Year’s Day. Dressed in casual sweats and a wool cap, de Blasio was seen in a reflective state, alone with his thoughts at the Gasoline Alley Coffee Shop, according to New York Post.

“He looked lonely, cold and homeless, sitting right next to the door,” a source at the coffee shop told the Post. “Had the coffee not been so pricey, I would’ve handed him a $1 note.”

Bill de Blasio looking ‘lonely, cold and homeless’ at NYC coffee shop https://t.co/pMjL5YkrX3 pic.twitter.com/7dQSwazPuU — New York Post (@nypost) January 2, 2024

The former mayor appeared engrossed in his phone with his headphones in as he gazed out onto Lafayette Street, the Post reported. This solitary moment stood in stark contrast to his last public sighting in December, when he was seen looking more upbeat and stylish, hand-in-hand with Kristy Stark, a 42-year-old businesswoman who runs a literacy company.

Stark is married, and the news of her connection with the former mayor came as a surprise to her husband, Owen, who said his wife had denied cheating on him and that if she “has something to tell me, she’ll tell me.” (RELATED:Expert Wonders If De Blasio’s Congressional Run Was Used To Pay Off Debts)



De Blasio’s recent romantic endeavors have been a topic of public interest since his separation from Chirlane McCray, his wife of 30 years, which the couple announced in July, the outlet reported. The two said they would not divorce and would date other people while continuing to live together.

The former mayor, who left office in 2021, has been spotted on various dates since then, including a candlelight dinner in Lower Manhattan with an unidentified woman and a passionate rendezvous at a rooftop bar, where he allegedly spent three hours making out with a mystery date.

De Blasio was also seen with Sarah Batchu, a young brunette who previously worked in his administration, the Post reported.

Despite the end of his marriage, McCray has stated that they still share a deep love and hope to be an example for other couples navigating similar paths, the outlet noted.