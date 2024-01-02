‘Black Panther’ Actress Carrie Bernans Suffers Horrific Injuries After Hit-And-Run Incident

“Black Panther” actress Carrie Bernans was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in New York City and remains hospitalized at this time.

Bernans’ mother, Patricia Lee, shared graphic images of the star’s serious injuries in a gallery of photographs posted to Instagram Monday. One of the photographs appeared to show the famous actress hooked up to machines. The star attempted to speak in a short video clip, showing her broken teeth, deep facial wounds and blood inside her mouth. “She have a few broken bones, fractures, & chipped teeth but thanking God that she’s alive,” Lee wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Annie Bernans ✨ (@carriebernans)

Lee explained what unfolded in the caption of the social media post.

“She was involved in a traumatic incident in NYC where a man, early 40s was trying to escape a hit and run and ran into multiple cars before hitting a food stand that her friend & her were walking near,” Lee said. “It ended up knocking her unconscious and pended her under the stand. She was under it unaware of what was happening.”

“Nine people were injured in his attempted escape from the hit & run, including 3 police officers. Police caught him shortly after and arrested him,” Lee wrote. “Amidst the chaos of the New Year’s incident, she’s holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself.”

Speaking on behalf of her daughter Lee said, “She’s still in so much pain and can’t answer calls at this time, but appreciate the messages. This was a traumatic incident.”

Lee added, “Just finished surgery. 🙏🏾 tag your teeth makeover places in Atlanta and Los Angeles please.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Annie Bernans ✨ (@carriebernans)

A representative for Bernans noted her condition was critical at one point, and described the alleged driver as being a male who was behind the wheel of a Mercedes, according to People.

The police report indicated, “the male failed to obey the officers’ orders and fled westbound on 33rd Street before making a right turn onto 7th Avenue counter flow to traffic,” according to People.

“The Mercedes then turned onto westbound West 34th Street where he mounted the sidewalk and began traveling westbound,” the police report said, according to People. “The male then struck a food cart and two 39-year-old female pedestrians, a 31-year-old female pedestrian, and a 29-year-old female pedestrian.” (RELATED: Man Reportedly Splits In Half After Plunging Off High-Rise)

Lee thanked fans for their support and reassured them that the star’s son was not with Bernans at the time of the accident and was not injured.

“Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she navigate this path toward recovery and new beginnings,” Lee wrote.