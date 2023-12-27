Man Reportedly Splits In Half After Plunging Off High-Rise

A man reportedly died a gruesome death Thursday after falling 750 feet from a building in New York City and splitting in two.

He is believed to have jumped from the top of the 55-story Deutsche Bank Center in Manhattan, according to TMZ. On his way down, the unidentified man slammed into the glass marquee above the entrance to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, which is located in the building, splitting his body in half from the force of the impact, according to TMZ.

Parts of the man’s body were reportedly found across the street, splattered on construction scaffolding that was found dripping with blood, TMZ reported. Video footage of the scene showed first responders and officials working to clean up the man’s body as they collected information for their investigation.

The video shared by TMZ showed a bag covering parts of the man’s body on the ground, while other clips of the footage showed responders transporting another part of the man’s body, wrapped in a bag, in a stretcher, from the top of the marquee.

Efforts were made to restore the building and local area to its original condition, which required significant clean-up as a result of the gruesome injuries the man’s body suffered on the way down.

The man was reportedly found in his pajamas, according to TMZ. It is not yet clear whether he was a resident of the building, or worked at the building at the time of his death. Some reports indicate he may have taken a service elevator to the top of the building before tragedy struck, the outlet noted. (RELATED: ‘8 Mile’ Actor Nashawn Breedlove’s Cause Of Death Revealed)

The luxurious apartments, located on Columbus Circle, is commonly known as “Billionaires Row” and have been home to stars like Jay-Z and Gisele Bündchen.

The man’s identity has not yet been revealed. The investigation into his death continues.