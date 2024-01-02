FLASHBACK: Lawyer For Epstein’s Victims Says Trump Was The Only Powerful Figure Who Helped Him With Investigation

A video resurfaced Tuesday of attorney Bradley Edwards discussing former President Donald Trump’s attitude and actions toward late child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein following the latter’s first arrest.

Edwards has represented more than 70 victims of Jeffrey Epstein since 2009, and is largely credited with helping bring the child sex trafficker to justice. In a video that circulated online Tuesday, and originally released by the Conscious Resistance Network in 2018, Edwards told the site’s founder Derrick Broze about his perspective on Trump’s involvement in the situation.

Broze cited a case brought against Trump by two former alleged victims of Epstein, which was dropped before reaching court, and asked Edwards’ his opinion of the validity of the claims.

This is Attorney Bradley Edwards. He represented 70 trafficking victims of Jeffrey Epstein starting in 2009 & was instrumental in bringing him down. He dedicated a decade of his life to the Epstein trafficking case. This is what he said when asked about Trump’s involvement… pic.twitter.com/asAUx1dFgO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 2, 2024

“The only thing that I can say about President Trump is that he is the only person who in 2009, when I served a lot of subpoenas against a lot of people … he is the only person that picked up the phone and said, ‘let’s just talk, I’ll give ya as much time as you want, I’ll tell ya what you need to know,'” Bradley explained. (RELATED: Bill Gates Photographed With Alleged Epstein Victim Years After The Trafficker’s Arrest)

“And [Trump] was very helpful in the information that he gave, and gave no indication whatsoever that he was involved in anything untoward whatsoever,” Bradley continued. “But [he] had good information, that checked out, and that helped us, and that we didn’t have to take a deposition of him.”

Broze then asked if claims regarding Trump kicking Epstein out of Mar-a-Largo were true, to which Bradley replied that he’d “definitely heard that.” (RELATED: Nearly 200 People Linked To Jeffrey Epstein Set To Be Named In Unsealed Court Documents)

Trump has previously said he had a “falling out” with Epstein some 15 years ago, but never elaborated. Later reports, some involving Bradley, alleged that Trump kicked Epstein out of Mar-A-Lago and permanently banned him from the resort because Epstein “sexually assaulted an underage girl at the club.”