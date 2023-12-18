Bill Gates Photographed With Alleged Epstein Victim Years After The Trafficker’s Arrest

An article published Sunday by the Wall Street Journal revealed a photograph of billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates with one of child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims.

The photograph shows Gates standing next to an unnamed Polish model who was in her early 20s when Epstein flew her to Seattle on a private jet, where they met with the founder, the WSJ detailed. The event apparently occurred in 2014, years after Epstein’s 2008 registration as a sex offender.

The model was also snapped alongside director Woody Allen at Epstein’s private home in Manhattan, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud, and former CBS News journalist Charlie Rose, along with others, the outlet noted. She has not accused Gates, nor anyone else, of sexual misconduct.

It’s said Epstein used photographs of elites with young women and girls he was trafficking in order to both lure other girls into his organized criminal sex scheme, telling them these men could seriously advance his victim’s careers. The model claims Epstein eventually offered her a position as one of his “friends” mistresses, which would earn her millions.

“My impression is that becoming a mistress was the only one job proposition you were really serious about,” she told the outlet. “Meeting Gates or Woody was great — thank you — will never forget it – although nobody hire me just because I have a nice pictures with them.” (RELATED: ‘Jeffrey Epstein With The Clintons?’: Lawyer Asks Alex Jones About Pedophilia. It Goes About How You’d Expect)

Gates has previously said he regrets his meetings with Epstein. Gates’ ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, divorced the billionaire in 2021. She met Epstein only once, apparently, and described him as “abhorrent” and “evil personified.”