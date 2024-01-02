Video Shows People Scrambling For Cover From Fatal House Party Shooting

Several partygoers scrambled for cover amid bursts of gunfire that claimed two lives and injured eight others at an underground New Year’s Eve party in downtown Los Angeles, a surveillance video published by ABC7 Los Angeles showed.

The video appeared to show the partygoers scattering and ducking amidst parked vehicles as the gunfire raged with brief lulls in between. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers responding to a radio call of the mass shooting at about 1:00 a.m. heard the gunfire, witnessed the aftermath and provided aid to victims fallen in the street, an LAPD statement said. A dispute between as-yet-unidentified persons at the party allegedly devolved into the fatal shooting, the statement added.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel also responded and transported the victims to local hospitals, according to the statement. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

The LAPD is investigating the incident and has requested that the public assist with any information that could lead them to identify the suspects. (RELATED: ‘They’re Trying To Kill Me’: 87-Year-Old Woman Struck By Celebratory New Year’s Eve Gunfire In Philadelphia)

A 36-year-old man reportedly died in a hospital and three other men aged 30, 22 and 24 were injured in three separate shootings between 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Baltimore, Maryland, according to The Baltimore Banner. Two men in Portland, Oregon, reportedly were injured, one of whom later died in a hospital, after an 8:00 p.m. shooting the same day, according to Fox12.