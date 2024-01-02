‘F*cking Die B*tch’: Jewish Family Harassed By Pro Palestinian Supporters At Mall: VIDEO

A video appeared to show pro-Palestinian supporters harassing a Jewish family Monday at a New Jersey mall.

The Jewish couple, accompanied by their 12-year-old and 16-year-old children, were allegedly targeted at the American Dream Mall by a screaming woman and man upset about the teenager’s clothing, according to video of the incident shared by watchdog group StopAntisemitism. The older daughter wore a sweatshirt showing support for the Israeli Defense Force (IDF).

“Free Palestine, fucking die bitch,” a young woman was heard yelling at the family as the father blocked her from approaching with his arm.

An out of control pro-Palestine woman violently confronts a Jewish family at the American Dream Mall in Rutherford, N.J. pic.twitter.com/Zdk8SGQ3UU — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 2, 2024

A second video shows the aggressors appearing to smack the Jewish mother’s phone out of her hand, StopAntisemitism said.

“Leave her alone, leave her alone!” the Jewish father said to his family’s alleged harassers.

“You’re recording me without my permission! It’s free Palestine, die, fucking die bitch! Free Palestine, die, fucking die bitch! Free Palestine, you should be embarrassed you’re supporting genocide,” the alleged female aggressor could be heard saying.

In this video, we see the female attacker slap the Jewish woman’s phone out of her hand. pic.twitter.com/t9tEzvH1MW — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) January 2, 2024

“What genocide?” the Jewish father could be heard responding as he ushered his family away.

StopAntisemitism Executive Director Liora Rez released a statement attributing the incident to the “Free Palestine” movement, which she holds responsible for generating “so much hatred and division in America that a Jewish family can’t walk through a shopping mall without being accosted,” according to the Daily Mail. (RELATED: Mayor Condemns Vandalism Of Public Menorab On Hanukkah)

“Incidents like these contribute to a violent atmosphere that has propelled antisemitic hate crimes to new highs. They must be universally condemned if we are ever to return to public discourse that does not target or threaten Jews,” Rez told Daily Mail.