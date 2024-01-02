New York Jets, Dalvin Cook Mutually Agree To Part Ways; Could Sign With Super Bowl Contender: REPORT

The dysfunctional New York Jets are at it again …

The other Big Apple football team and (still a superstar?) running back Dalvin Cook have mutually agreed to part ways, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero who relayed the information from Cook’s representation.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is also reporting that Cook agreed to restructure his contract and to give up all remaining guaranteed money. (RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers Reportedly Looking At Jim Harbaugh, Bill Belichick For Next Head Coach)

Cook, now a free agent, could sign with a Super Bowl contender, according to Bleacher Report.

Still in his prime at 28 years old, the four-time Pro Bowler inked a one-year, $7 million contract with New York back in August after his release from the Minnesota Vikings, who he played six seasons with. In 15 games as a Jet, Cook tallied 214 rushing yards with a rate of 3.2 yards per carry. He also had 78 receiving yards.

Four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook and the #Jets have mutually agreed to part ways, allowing Cook the opportunity to play for a playoff team, per his agency @LAASportsEnt. The dynamic playmaker has fresh legs after minimal usage in NY and can now compete for a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/fhIjZo5tNw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 2, 2024

Dalvin Cook is restructuring his deal to forfeit remaining guarantees, per source. https://t.co/fv9atmRnmh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2024

Sure, we can say that Dalvin Cook is washed up, but you have to blame the dysfunctional nature of the New York Jets for making him this way. How else was that man killin’ it for six years in Minnesota and then it just all of a sudden goes to hell in the Big Apple?

The Jets, man. The Jets killed Dalvin Cook.