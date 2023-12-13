Has Hell Frozen Over? Is The Apocalypse Here? Tommy DeVito And Zach Wilson Named NFL’s Players Of The Week

Who had Tommy DeVito and Zach Wilson on their ‘NFL Players of the Week’ bingo card?

Heading into Week 14 of the NFL, there was zero “superstar” talk when it came to New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. I mean, yeah, there was your average talk about both being the starters for their respective teams — nothing more, nothing less. But that was about it.

Now?

Both of them are all over the news after winning the NFL‘s Offensive Players of the Week, with DeVito winning it in the NFC and Wilson getting rewarded in the AFC. And no, this isn’t a joke. Those aren’t typos. This isn’t some fantasy land. This is REAL. (RELATED: NFL Adds Brazil To Their International Games, And I Can Dig It)

Yeah, I know.

For DeVito, he led the Giants to a 24-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers, throwing for 158 yards and a touchdown off 17-of-21 passing. On the flip side, Wilson tallied 301 yards and also threw for a couple of touchdowns, doing so completing 27 of his 36 passes to lead the Jets to a dominant 30-6 victory over the Houston Texans.

… the end of times is near.

Woke up this morning…. NFC Offensive Player of the Week 😏 pic.twitter.com/dNOnI228ai — New York Giants (@Giants) December 13, 2023

What a week it’s been for Big Apple football, especially with how bad things have been for both the Giants and Jets this season, and now they have Tommy DeVito (who nobody’s ever heard of before this year) and Zach FRIGGIN’ Wilson winning the NFC and AFC Offensive Player of the Week awards.

Just incredible.