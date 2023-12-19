Don’t Get Your Hopes Up. Aaron Rodgers Isn’t Coming Back After All

Keith Olbermann eat your heart out.

Making his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee show, star New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he’s at least three or four weeks away from being medically cleared to play after tearing his Achilles in week one of the season, all but shutting down any hope of seeing him sling the pigskin again this year.

It appeared Rodgers had been making real progress on an injury that typically ends seasons, something McAfee indicated while introducing Rodgers. “The current quarterback of the New York Jets, who *might* be medically cleared to play going into week 16,” McAfee exclaimed.

But Rodgers dismissed the idea.

“It was unrealistic to think that I would be 100 percent to be medically cleared at any point during the regular season,” he told McAfee. “I do feel like, you know, in the next three or four weeks, it would be very possible to get to 100 percent. But obviously [I’m] not there, so the conversation went away from 100 percent medical clearance to a willingness to play, and that’s never been a problem for me.”

He also noted later in the interview, “If I was 100 percent I’d be definitely pushing to play, but the fact is I’m not.”

I’m disappointed. Not because I’m a Jets fan (ew) but because I BADLY wanted to see Rodgers shut down the naysayers. He received an unnecessary amount of hate after he indicated it was even possible he could return to the field this year. Liberal blowhards like Keith Olbermann even celebrated his injury, tweeting out “Another #SuddenLisfranc due to failure to vaccinate.”

How disgusting of a human being — and I use “human being” very loosely in this case — do you have to be to celebrate another person’s injury? (RELATED: ‘Get Your Fifth Booster, Bum!’: Aaron Rodgers Mocks Keith Olbermann After Injury Taunt)

The pure amount of toxicity that streamed from leftoid robots who shudder at the pure notion of a rich and powerful individual with enough courage to state his views was shocking.

Here’s an editor for The Atlantic stating he goes out of his way to hate on Rodgers simply because of his stance on vaccines.

Ordinarily, I would have no reason to care about the NY Jets one way or the other. But with vaccine denier and liar Aaron Rodgers as their QB once he comes back from injury, and with the utterly despicable owner Woody Johnson, I am delighted to root against them. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) November 30, 2023

Rodgers did indicate he would be ready by week one next season and that he’d like to give the Jets more than just the one year remaining on his contract, which ends after next season. “When I came here I got kind of a renewed passion and love for the game, and everything has been amazing here,” he told McAfee. “I wanted these two years. I feel like this year is kind of a lost year… I don’t think next year will be my last year.”

Aaron Rodgers on him running out on the field with the American flag in Week 1. “That won’t be the lasting image of me in a Jet jersey. … The night is always darkest before the dawn and we’re going to rise again.”pic.twitter.com/oIrSd4EnsH https://t.co/7xq4aG0KIH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2023



Here’s hoping we get to see him shut all of the haters up.