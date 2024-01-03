Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Told Victim Bill Clinton ‘Likes Them Young’

Court documents related to former President Bill Clinton were unsealed Wednesday as part of a trove of documents connected to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s associates.

Clinton is identified as “John Doe 36” and is expected to be mentioned over 50 times throughout the set of documents unsealed as part of litigation between prominent Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre and Epstein’s imprisoned partner, Ghislaine Maxwell. (RELATED: ‘Great Friendship’: British Watchdog Releases Personal Emails Between Jeffrey Epstein And Former Banking Executive)

Newly released witness testimony from a woman named Johanna Sjoberg alleges Epstein referred to Clinton’s alleged interest in young girls.

“Did Jeffrey ever talk to you about Bill Clinton?”

“He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” the victim testified. She also described various trips she took with Epstein and the sexual acts performed.

Testimony from one witness: Q: "Did Jeffrey ever talk to you about Bill Clinton?" A: "He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls." 👀 pic.twitter.com/bAXCWJ44gn — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 3, 2024

The documents began to be released Wednesday night after confusion surrounding an appeal by a Jane Doe who did not wish to be identified.

Ahead of the release, ABC News reported Clinton was going to be unmasked in the court documents without being implicated in criminal activity. His name appeared numerous times on Epstein’s flight logs released in 2021 during the long-running legal battle between Giuffre and Maxwell.

Clinton traveled with Epstein at least nine times to Paris, Bangkok and Brunei, the flight logs show, according to the New York Post. Photos of Clinton and Epstein together at the White House while he was president emerged in 2021, and images of Clinton with an alleged Epstein victim were reported by the Daily Mail in August 2020.

Former President Donald Trump is also listed on the flight logs, with his last flight taking place in 1997. Neither former president took a flight to Epstein’s infamous Little St. James island, the center of Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking operation, according to the flight logs.

Epstein’s younger brother Mark Epstein told the New York Post on Wednesday that Jeffrey had information about Trump and Bill Clinton that would upend the 2016 presidential election between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

“Here’s a direct quote: ‘If I said what I know about both candidates, they’d have to cancel the election.’ That’s what Jeffrey told me in 2016,” Mark Epstein said. His brother never told him what specific information he had on Trump and Bill Clinton.

Clinton allegedly took as many as 26 flights on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” jet and abandoned his Secret Service detail on at least five occasions, Fox News reported in 2016.

Giuffre alleged she met the former president on Little St. James and Epstein joked about having Clinton in his back pocket, the Daily Beast reported based on previously unsealed documents amid the Maxwell litigation. Giuffre attempted to have Clinton testify.

Through a spokesperson, Clinton denied Giuffre’s allegation in a July 2020 statement to Newsweek, saying he never went to Epstein’s island.

Angel Ureña, a Clinton spokesperson, told the outlet Clinton has “never been to Little St. James Island” and cut off contact with Epstein over a decade earlier.

“He’d not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade,” he said. “Well before his terrible crimes came to light.”

In August 2019, Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death was not captured by cameras at the jail facility and was ruled a suicide.