‘Don’t Give Me That!’: Chris Christie Pushes Back As ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Gang Up On Him

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie pushed back as “The View” co-hosts ganged up on him for saying he would not vote for President Joe Biden in the 2024 general election.

Co-host Joy Behar waved her hand at Christie after he said he would vote for neither Biden nor former President Donald Trump. Behar accused him of being a “copout,” and co-host Sunny Hostin said he would be giving up his right to vote.

“If it’s Trump versus Biden, who would you vote for?” Behar asked.

“I wouldn’t vote for either of them. I wouldn’t. No, don’t give me that!” the former New Jersey governor said.

“That’s a copout,” Behar said.

“No, it’s not a copout,” Christie pushed back. (RELATED: ‘The View’s’ Alyssa Farah Griffin Visibly Angers Co-Hosts For Implying Biden Is Too Old For Office)

“It’s a copout,” Behar repeated.

“You want me to choose —” Christie began before Hostin interrupted.

“You would give away your right to vote?” Hostin asked.

“No, I would vote for everyone down the ticket. But I’m not gonna vote for — look, I’m not gonna vote for someone who I don’t believe is capable anymore of the presidency, which is Joe Biden, and somebody —”

Hostin interrupted to say he believed Trump was capable in the past, to which Christie said he was wrong to believe that.

Christie, a strong opponent of Trump, did not qualify to participate in CNN’s Jan. 10 Republican presidential primary debate. He currently stands at 3.8% favorability in the national Republican presidential primary polling, according to FiveThirtyEight.

The co-hosts sparred with co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin in August after confirming she will not vote for Biden.