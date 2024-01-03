Ciara Discovers She’s Related To Baseball Legend After DNA Test

Famous singer Ciara posted a video Tuesday to her Instagram page revealing she is related to Derek Jeter.

The 38-year-old star shared a clip of her appearance on an episode of the PBS series, “Finding Your Roots,” where she met with Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. She sat in front of him at a table, opened a book containing her DNA results and shrieked, “What in the world!” as she learned she shared lineage with the New York Yankees baseball legend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Ciara seemed stunned by the revelation, and couldn’t stop smiling as she discovered more about her family’s heritage in the video.

“Yeah, that is your DNA cousin,” Gates said in the video.

“You are kidding me! That’s crazy! Derek Jeter!” Ciara said, in complete disbelief.

Gates then addressed the audience by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, she is looking at former New York Yankees Derek Jeter.”

Ciara also shared a narrated video on her Instagram page focusing on the scientific findings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

“Ciara and Derek share a long identical stretch of DNA on their 14th chromosome DNA which we know Derek inherited from his mother,” the narrator said, as he explained the relationship between the two stars.

The famous singer boasted her news in the caption of the post.

“The moment I learned @DerekJeter was my cousin! Crazy!” she wrote. (RELATED: Tracy Morgan Shocks Fans By Revealing Identity Of Surprise Relative After Taking DNA Test)

“Thank you @drhenrylouisgates for such an incredible experience! This was a dream come true to learn about my family genealogy!”

The “Finding Your Roots” episode featuring Ciara’s big news will also feature Alanis Morissette. The full episode aired Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, according to Billboard.