Cleveland Browns Legend Frank Ryan Dies At 87

Frank Ryan, who was the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback during their NFL championship winning season in 1964 (the franchise’s last), has died. He was 87 years old.

Ryan died at a Connecticut nursing home Monday, according to the Browns organization. No cause of death was given, however, Ryan’s son Frank Ryan Jr. told Cleveland.com that his father had Alzheimer’s disease.

Back in 1964, Ryan tallied three touchdown throws — all to wide receiver Gary Collins — to lead his Browns to an upset over Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas and his Baltimore Colts. Since then, Cleveland hasn’t won a championship, and is one of four teams to never make an appearance in the Super Bowl.

Despite being the underdog though, Ryan and the Browns had the backing of Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly, making them a force in the 1960s.

Ryan was with the Browns for seven seasons, recording a 52-22-2 career record as the franchise’s starting quarterback. In his seven campaigns, he was named to the Pro Bowl three times.

Although Brown and Kelly are given the majority of the credit for Cleveland’s success in the 60s, Ryan was an elite quarterback being one of the NFL’s top throwers. In three seasons, he put up at least 25 touchdowns.

Prior to retiring in 1970, Ryan also suited up for the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Redskins. (RELATED: Former US Senator And Milwaukee Bucks Owner Herb Kohl Dead At 88)

After he retired, Ryan studied at Rice University and earned a mathematics doctorate, and then went on to work for the U.S. House of Representatives.