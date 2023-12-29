NFL Wide Receiver Elijah Moore Released From Hospital After Hit That Left Him Convulsing On The Field

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore was released from the hospital Friday after suffering a head injury during Thursday night’s matchup with the New York Jets.

During the second quarter of the Browns’ 37-20 win over the Jets, Moore caught a pass from quarterback Joe Flacco and was immediately tackled by Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Moore hit the turf face-first, abruptly ending his night. Before the big hit, he’d been on track to record his best outing of his tenure with the Browns, with five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Thanks in large part to Moore, the team had a 27-14 lead over the Jets when he sustained his injury.

In-game footage showed Mosley’s tackle, after which Moore appeared to begin convulsing on the ground. According to a Twitter post by Dr. Evan Jeffries, who shared the video, the convulsions were involuntary and resulted from an apparent brain injury.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Moore eventually got up on his own and was escorted to the locker room, but was admitted into the hospital shortly after.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has reported that Moore is on the mend.

“He is home now,” Stefanski said. “He is in concussion protocol, so we’ll just work through that over the next few days with him, but glad that he’s back home.”

Stefanksi added that Moore is doing better but that concussions “are always scary.”