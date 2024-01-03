Sorry Guys, You’ll Never Be As Funny Or Cool As Dave Chappelle, And It Shows

This article contains spoilers for Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special “The Dreamer,” which you should have watched already!

It took less than two seconds for people to start having meltdowns over Dave Chappelle’s incredible New Year’s Even Netflix special.

It turned out that the best way to end 2023 was by watching Dave Chappelle’s latest special on Netflix. Who could have possibly guessed? (Me, I guessed). While the online world is desperately trying to climb Chappelle’s fame ladder with rungs of hate, those of us with a sense of humor (and who’ve been through an ego death) were welcomed into what felt like his living room, with a deeply personal performance.

Most miserable people clung to Chappelle’s hilarious transgender jokes as the reason they were sad to start the year, something called PinkNews reported. In his opening bit, he literally compares talking to Jim Carrey in the character of Andy Kaufman to the same thing as dealing with transgender people. It was a fascinating story with a throw-away punchline that kept hitting through the set.

Despite his wealth and being surrounded by the most successful people in entertainment, many of whom appeared in his brilliant storytelling, Chappelle somehow comes across as humble. I think this is because Chappelle is one of the most confident, self-aware people on Earth, which gives him a beautiful ability to talk to his audience as if we were his own family members which keeps people coming back for more.

It’s a gift. The mark of a true leader, an elder, even if he does claim to read books at strip clubs — I’d get seasick from the flashing lights.

It’s no wonder people hate him. Only the most insecure, least confident people hate those of us who know who we are and aren’t afraid to share it. I hope that other men watch this special and take a note or two. You might not have all the money in the world, the best abs, the coolest stuff or car, but none of that matters unless you’re a good person — with self-awareness and confidence to be yourself, and the ability to make fun of yourself (and others).

But most of you aren’t this way. I can count on the finger of one hand the men I know who evoke a similar response to Chappelle’s on-stage presence. It’s really quite sad to see that most people don’t even try to dream like Chappelle, who never thought they’d be cool or funny enough to see their purpose realized.

That purpose doesn’t have to be fame. It could be something far more important, like building a loving family with a legacy that can sustain for generations. The world needs self-aware, confident men more than ever before. (RELATED: Dave Chappelle Invites Cancelled ‘SNL’ Comic On Stage. What Comes Next Is Pure Gold)

After a really disappointing, phoned-in blah performance from Ricky Gervais on Christmas Day, Chappelle did everything he needed to close out 2023 in the best way: with laughter, poignant commentary, and a really chill time with many, many belly laughs.