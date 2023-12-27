Dave Chappelle Is Back With The Best Way To End 2023

Dave Chappelle dropped the trailer for his new special “The Dreamer” on Tuesday, and it looks like the best way to close out 2023.

As humanity crumbles into a parody of what we once were, and the Western concept of freedom and innovation drowning in narcissistic, normalized greed it turns out there is only one man who holds a mirror up to our poop-tinted reality: Dave freakin’ Chappelle. The epic trailer from Chappelle’s next Netflix special was one of the best Boxing Day surprises we could have asked for after a year that sucked so, so, so much … and I bet it’ll brighten your day too.

Narrated by none other than the iconic Morgan Freeman, the new special is focused on answering one question: what do you dream about? And it’s a big question, one that quite literally dictates the future of our species. (RELATED: Dave Chappelle Invites Cancelled ‘SNL’ Comic On Stage. What Comes Next Is Pure Gold)

Do you, dear reader, dream of riches, celebrity, fame for your talents, or perhaps power for yourself? If so, you’re a huge part of the reason our species is collapsing into our own stupidity. Or do you dream of peace, calmness, a world where our lives perhaps aren’t made easy by ordering solutions to our problems from Jeff Amazon but are made better through working our butts off to actually make the world a better place for future generations?

There is, actually, a correct answer to these questions … and Dave Chappelle will reveal the answer on Netflix on December 31st, 2023.

Let’s hope he does a better job than Ricky Gervais’ latest special.