Mary Rooke Warns Child Transgender Phenomenon Will Lead To ‘Traumatized’ And ‘Infertile’ Generation

Daily Caller columnist Mary Rooke warned Wednesday about the consequences of transgenderism for children, stating the next generation could “essentially” be “infertile.”

Rooke appeared on “The Vince Coglianese Show” to discuss her recent column about how the Left’s push for transgenderism is harming people in “unimaginable” ways. Rooke stated to the radio host the push of the movement on women specifically is taking “30 steps back” from what “feminism” once “thought” it pushed.

The columnist also called out the way “little girls” have been targeted, emphasizing the “fix” the transgender movement offers is to “chop and stab.” (RELATED: ROOKE: The Left’s Transgender Hysteria Is Harming People In Ways We Never Could’ve Imagined)

“But essentially what we’re doing is we’re taking about 30 steps backwards from what feminism thought it was doing. And instead of being able to promote the divine equality between men and women, I mean, God created us in order to be a perfect balance of one another,” Rooke stated.

“So instead of agreeing with that balance and promoting that balance, we’re telling all of women that they should be men. And then on top of that, we’re telling little girls, ‘Guess what, if you feel worried in your prepubescent body, don’t worry about it, because we’ve got to fix that. It’s called chop and stab, you know. We’re going to stab you with testosterone and we’re going to chop all your vital organs off.'”

“It’s just insane to me that people don’t see that we’re going to be having a generation of children who are dealing with trauma, and dealing with depression and anxiety on levels that I don’t know if we’ll be able to come back from. That’s what I’m scared about,” Rooke stated.

Rooke continued to state her worries about the movement, highlighting her four daughters and her experience growing up. The columnist stated people have “no idea” about the “deeper implications” the movement is having on children, noting an “entire generation” could potentially be “infertile.”(RELATED: ROOKE: If Conservatives Want To Win, Parenthood Needs A PR Makeover)

“I mean, I have four daughters. And I look at them every day. And I think, man, when I was a teenager, it would have been so easy for me to have fallen down that path. There was definitely, you know, the weird ‘ugly duckling’ stage and that kind of awkwardness in your growing self. And if someone had come along and been like, ‘You know what? There is this option for you to not have to feel this way. We can affirm you in a different way’ – I might have taken it,” Rooke stated.

“And I’m worried that I mean, I obviously watch my children and I make sure that they understand their worth but some parents are just so confused and blinded by all these narratives, that they have no idea that the deeper implications are that their children are going to be captured and then we’re going to have an entire generation of traumatized, hurt and essentially infertile children.”

Republican states have been in an ongoing battle to create legislation around protecting children. In a recent battle, Biden-appointed Georgia District Court Judge Sarah Geraghty allowed the state to enforce a ban on sex change hormones for minors after placing a previous block on the law.