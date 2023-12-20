Newt Gingrich Warns Democrats Are ‘Dangerously Close’ To Causing Confrontation ‘Truly Disastrous’ For Country

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich warned Wednesday that Democrats were “dangerously close” to causing a “disastrous” confrontation among Americans following the Colorado Supreme Court’s motion to remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s ballot.

Gingrich appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss Trump’s recent removal from the Colorado state ballot, in which the state’s Supreme Court ruled he violated the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.” Fox host Laura Ingraham asked the former House Speaker if he believed people would “move on” from the issue if the U.S. Supreme Court decided not to “correct the issue.”

The former House Speaker stated the issue was not only a potential “catastrophe,” but the way in which the former president was removed from the ballot was a “system of establishment arrogance.” (RELATED: Left-Wing Activists Who Orchestrated Trump Ballot Removal Called For Clarence Thomas To Resign)

“No, I think this is potentially a catastrophe. 1,360,000 Coloradans voted for Donald Trump in the last election. Four lawyers want to block him from being on the ballot — that means basically, for every 340,000 Coloradans who voted for Trump, one lawyer is stopping him. That’s a system of establishment arrogance. That’s not sustainable,” Gingrich stated.

“The last great effort like this was the 10 states that refused to put Abraham Lincoln on the ballot in 1860. The American people are not going to tolerate — and I hope the Supreme Court fully understands this.”

Gingrich stated the American people would not “tolerate” being told who they can and can’t vote for, highlighting former countries who have had election issues. (RELATED: ‘The Actual End Of Democracy’: Tucker Torches Colorado Decision To Keep Trump Off Ballot)

“The American people are not going to tolerate being told that they’re not allowed to have a choice for who they want to have as president. This is not Venezuela. It’s not Nicaragua. It’s not Cuba. And I think the Democrats are dangerously close to causing the kind of confrontation that would be truly disastrous for the country,” Gingrich stated.

The ruling to remove Trump from the Colorado ballot came Tuesday night with a 4-3 decision from the state’s Supreme Court. Although the former president has not been convicted of any involvement within the Jan. 6 events, the judges claimed they found the riot had amounted to an insurrection in which Trump was allegedly “engaged” in.

Trump’s campaign team has since promised a swift appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which will have until Jan. 4 to decide on the issue before the state’s ballot must be certified the next day.