Outright Chaos Erupts Over A … Pink Stanley Tumbler?

Man, people lose their crap over some dumb ish, and here’s a prime example.

The Stanley Tumbler — a pink 40. oz cup that features a handle — has gotta be the hottest thing smoking right now in the American consumer market. Hell, just look at how people are acting over it.

Another company that’s a part of the Stanley Tumbler craze is Starbucks (because, of course, they are), and Wednesday, the company put on sale their exclusive $49.95 cups. Well, people are loving the limited edition Stanley Tumbler so much, that some are going to all kinds of extremes to get one while in these lines (Target has them too). (RELATED: Royal Rumble-Style Brawl Breaks Out On YMCA Basketball Court With Everybody Having Punches For Dinner)

Like this guy, who risked it ALL for a limited edition pink Stanley Tumbler. My man wasn’t worried about the police, nah, he wasn’t worried about getting beaten up by good Samaritans, nah, he jumped over a Starbucks counter and did his best to literally rob the store of one of these bad boys.

It was chaos, utter chaos … over a damn pink tumbler … with a handle, yes, how could I forget that?

WATCH:

There’s NO WAY this dude JUMPED OVER THE COUNTER to try to steal a Stanley tumbler… pic.twitter.com/gUnb4vn2Rs — Resell News 💸 (@resellnews) January 3, 2024

I was watching a live and this man jumped the counter at Starbucks and stole the pink Stanley cup box and fighting the line that’s out the door 💀😂 over a damn CUP pic.twitter.com/jImcKTFcEZ — A 🤍 (@alisonaudr) January 3, 2024

I love the color pink, shoutout to Miami, but come on, people! We have got to do better!