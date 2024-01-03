Royal Rumble-Style Brawl Breaks Out On YMCA Basketball Court With Everybody Having Punches For Dinner

Ahh, the good ol’ YMCA…

You can be sure there’s gonna be new rules at the Springfield YMCA (Delaware County, PA) after a WWE Royal Rumble-style brawl broke out Tuesday night on the basketball court.

As you’ll see from the video, a crap load of thuggish ruggish bones were playing basketball (I’m assuming) when a massive fight erupted between literally every single one of them. We had everybody eating punches, angry mamas screaming like there was no tomorrow and the YMCA staff even called the police. It was absolute chaos. (RELATED: Military Bowl-Winning Virginia Tech Fan Attempts To Storm The Field, Gets The Hammer From Security Guard Instead)

The president of the Springfield YMCA, Michael Ranck, explained in a letter that was sent to members that open gym is done when it’s after-school hours.

“Rest assured that when we are asked, we will press charges against those involved and they will no longer be YMCA members,” said Ranck in the letter that was obtained by CrossingBroad.com.

@CBKylePagan just happened at the YMCA in Springfield, delco pic.twitter.com/o7pYtrDdiY — DaHamma (@rayz_ya) January 3, 2024

Looking further into this story… Yep, we have new rules!

Because of this off-brand Royal Rumble, pickup basketball games are no longer allowed after 3:30 PM Monday-Friday, and on Saturdays and Sundays, you can’t play after 9:00 AM — brutal! And on top of that, only members of the YMCA are allowed to play the courts now, nobody else.

I get that it’s Royal Rumble season…

…but you’re not WWE! You’re just a bunch of morons ruining it for yourself!

Now who tf was fighting at the Springfield ymca? Yall know them yt people was scared asf😂 now yall can’t even go there — Miss Nicole (@Desstanyy) January 3, 2024

Terrible, just terrible. And this is why we can’t have nice things.