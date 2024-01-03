House Majority Whip Tom Emmer Endorses Trump, Securing All Of House GOP Leadership Support

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer announced Wednesday that he would be endorsing former President Donald Trump for president in the 2024 election, making him the fifth member of GOP House leadership to endorse Trump.

Emmer released a statement one day after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise endorsed the former President, saying he believes Trump is the best person to defeat President Joe Biden. Scalise, Speaker Mike Johnson, House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chair Richard Hudson have all endorsed Trump. (RELATED: Steve Scalise Endorses Trump For President)

“Democrats have made clear they will use every tool in their arsenal to try and keep Joe Biden and his failed policies in power. We cannot let them. It’s time for Republicans to unite behind our party’s clear frontrunner, which is why I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President,” Emmer said in a statement on Twitter. (RELATED: Florida Sen. Rick Scott Breaks Precedent, Endorses Trump Over DeSantis)

We must stop Joe Biden and his failed policies. Read my full statement endorsing @realDonaldTrump for President. pic.twitter.com/qZFfCHBExA — Tom Emmer (@tomemmer) January 3, 2024

The former president has picked up endorsements from seven governors, 18 Republican senators and more than 90 House Republicans. Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson recently said he became an “active Trump support” when the FBI raided the former president’s Mar-a-Lago compound in August 2022. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Rips RNC, Says They Have To Stop Debates)