Tucker Reveals The Moment He Became An ‘Active Trump Supporter’

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson revealed Thursday the moment he became an “active” supporter of former President Donald Trump during a new interview with Roseanne Barr.

Carlson said he has always agreed with Trumps’ policies but did not actively support any politician until the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in August 2022, where they obtained over 300 classified documents.

“I certainly support Trump, I can tell you, well I’ve always agreed with Trump’s policies, always, and I’ve lost friends over it,” Carlson said. “And I’ve never really actively supported anybody because it’s not my job to actively support people, I like to watch, you know … but I became an active Trump supporter when they raided Mar-a-Lago last summer, the summer of 2022. That can’t stand.”

Carlson said he would “still be a Trump supporter” if he did not agree with him on most issues since the Justice Department should not be allowed to take down the Republican frontrunner. (RELATED: ‘USA! USA! USA!’: Crowd Erupts When Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson And Kid Rock Show Up Together At UFC Fight)

“So it’s bigger than Trump, it’s bigger than Biden. It’s a question of do you want to live in a free country with a functioning justice system. So I’m voting for Trump, and if they convict him, I will send him the max donations and I will lead protests. That’s how I feel,” Carlson said.

He criticized the justice system for prosecuting Trump over his possession of classified documents, while President Joe Biden is not facing charges despite him also storing classified material in his private home and office.

The FBI retrieved around 20 boxes of binders, a handwritten note and the executive grant of clemency for Roger Stone, information about the President of France, and binders of photographs. They obtained a warrant after Trump did not abide by the National Archives and Records Administration’s (NARA) request to hand over the 15 boxes of documents.

Trump said all of the documents were “declassified” and in “safe storage” in an August 1, 2022 statement.

Biden’s lawyers discovered ten classified documents in his private office that were reportedly related to Ukraine, Iran and the U.K. in November 2022 and found more inside his garage at his Delarware home at few separate occasions throughout the next month.

Robert Hur, the special counsel investigating Biden’s classified documents, recently said there will likely be no charges handed down.