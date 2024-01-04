Colorado Secretary Of State Who Supports Removing Trump From Ballot Attended Private Biden Campaign Fundraiser

Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold attended a closed-door campaign event for President Joe Biden in November, according to remarks on the White House website.

“Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Attorney General Phil — Phil — where’s Phil? There you are, Phil. I didn’t see you there. And — and all the state and local officials, I want to thank you all for being here. Big thanks to all of you,” Biden said at the campaign event in Denver, Colorado, at a Private Residence on Nov. 28.

In late December, Griswold urged the Supreme Court to uphold a decision to bar former President Donald Trump from the state’s ballot. Griswold also said Trump “engaged in insurrection and was disqualified under the Constitution from the Colorado Ballot.”

Griswold’s comments come just one month after she attended the campaign event.

On December 19, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that Trump is ineligible to be on the state’s primary ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Trump appealed the ruling Wednesday.

Mike Davis, founder and president of the Article III Project, said Griswold has been leading the effort to remove Trump from the ballot in Colorado and should not be campaigning with Biden behind closed doors.

“Secretaries of State are supposed to administer elections and determine ballot eligibility in a nonpartisan manner. Jena Griswold, who has been leading the illegal campaign to remove Trump from the ballot in Colorado, shouldn’t be campaigning with Joe Biden behind closed doors among wealthy donors while claiming to be impartial in her job,” Davis told the Caller. (RELATED: Trump Appeals Ruling Disqualifying Him From Colorado 2024 Ballot To Supreme Court)

“It’s clear her support of the effort to disqualify President Trump is partisan and political. She should stick to her day job instead of moonlighting as a Democrat Party campaign operative,” Davis added. (RELATED: Colorado Secretary Of State Urges SCOTUS To ‘Quickly’ Rule Against Trump)

The Caller contacted the White House and Griswold’s office about the event and their communication since, to which both did not immediately respond.