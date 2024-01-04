Another GOP Congressman Announces His Retirement

Republican Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer of Missouri has announced his retirement from the House of Representatives.

The House Republican Conference’s majority will have decreased by three seats after Bill Johnson of Ohio’s resignation on Jan. 21, which was preceded by that of Kevin McCarthy of California and the expulsion of George Santos of New York. Luetkemeyer, who has served in the House since 2009, announced Thursday that he would retire at the end of the 118th Congress, according to a post on Twitter, now known as X. (RELATED: House GOP’s Majority To Shrink Further After Member Announces Resignation)

“I have decided not to file for re-election and retire at the end of my term in December,” Luetkemeyer wrote. “As I finish up my term, I look forward to continuing to work with all my constituents on their myriad of issues … there is still a lot to do.”

Luetkemeyer will not resign before his term expires, which would have reduced the Republican majority in the House to one seat. The slim majority, amid significant ideological differences in the House of Representatives during the 118th Congress, has often been the basis for controversy, with some Republicans often defecting to defeat measures supported by the majority of the party’s conference.

Republican defections were responsible for both the contest election of McCarthy to the speakership after 15 ballots in January 2023, as well as his narrow removal from office in October of that year. Additionally, a lack of Republican support for several appropriations bills, amid unified opposition from Democrats, prompted party leaders to withdraw them from the House floor in November.

Luetkemeyer’s district has a Cook Partisan Voting Index score of R+16, making it heavily Republican, and is likely to witness a highly contested Republican primary.

The National Republican Congressional Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

