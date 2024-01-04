Dozens Of Horses Fall Seriously Ill, Several Die — Doctor Blames Toxic Weed

Dozens of horses in south Florida fell seriously ill and some died apparently from consuming a toxic weed, according to a local report.

Equestrians in the village of Wellington reported their horses were falling ill and dying after consuming hoary alyssum-contaminated hay from a local supplier in Boynton Beach, WPBF 25 News reported Tuesday.

“At that time when I had found out, already 8 horses have died,” Jeri Caprio of Horses and Houses told WPBF 25 News. Caprio’s neighbors reportedly were caring for sick horses, too. “I told them, ‘If you have hay from there, burn it, do whatever, stop feeding it, and call your vet,'” she added.

Wellington is regarded as the world’s winter equestrian capital, according to its government website. Show jumping events are held yearly from January to March.

Hoary alyssum (Berteroa incana), also commonly called false hoary madwort or hoary berteroa, was introduced from its native east-central Europe and western Asia to North America possibly as part of shipments of contaminated alfalfa and clover seeds, per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). At more than 30% of horses’ diet, the weed could cause toxicity leading to inflammation around the hooves, swelling of limbs, diarrhea, and destruction of the red blood cells leading to anemia, jaundice, shock and multi-organ failure, the USDA noted. (RELATED: Food Company Recalls Nearly 7,000 Pounds Of Beef Products Over Contamination Fears)

Dr. Peter Heidmann, the head of internal medicine at Palm Beach Equine Clinic in Wellington, reportedly said the toxic weed caused the equine illnesses. “Horses do a pretty good job of avoiding the toxin when it’s fresh in the field, but when it’s cured in hay, they’ll often miss it,” he told WPBF 25 News.

“We regret to inform you of a recent recall on 2095T&A from Michigan due to hoary alyssum found in some batches,” Red Barn Feed and Supply said Dec. 28. “Your horses’ health and safety are our utmost priority. We are saddened to hear about any horses that have fallen ill and we hope for the recovery and wellbeing of all.”

It also offered to fully refund affected buyers.