Iggy Azalea Abruptly Abandons Her Music Career

Famous artist Iggy Azalea advised fans that she won’t be completing the album she’s currently working on and has no intention of returning to music.

The star broke the news in a lengthy statement on Twitter Wednesday. “This is gonna be long … so only bother reading if you love me,” she began. “I’m sorry to let you down. But, it’s more important I don’t let myself down,” Azalea continued before declaring that she is stepping away from her music career.

“In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about songwriting,” she said, as she announced her career change.

The famous singer went on to explain what led her to make this decision.

“To many of you, that’s no shock to read. It shows in my work,” she said.

She proceeded to shock fans by saying, “That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album.”

“It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it,” the famous artist declared. “I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life. For a long time, I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world.”

“I know a lot of people have this idea that I was ‘bullied away from music’ and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything! In fact, I’m too stubborn,” she noted.

Azalea clarified, “I think I’ve even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don’t like being viewed as someone who quits.” (RELATED: Selena Gomez Reveals She’s Nearing The End Of Her Music Career)

“I feel really happy & passionate in my day-to-day life when my mind’s focused on that and so I want to stick to what’s undeniably best for me,” she said.

Azalea urged fans to understand her position and excitedly asked them to tune in to her upcoming projects, before signing off.