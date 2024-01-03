Selena Gomez Reveals She’s Nearing The End Of Her Music Career

Famous singer Selena Gomez revealed during the latest episode of the “Smartless” podcast that she is nearing the end of her music career.

The star admitted that she never intended for music to be her full-time vocation and said she’s looking to refocus her attention on her acting career in the future.

The 31-year-old star opened up about her new goals. “I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting,” she told Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes on the podcast, according to Variety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The actress also spoke about following her passion and expressed the effect her music career has had on her life as a whole.

“I am going to want to chill because I’m tired,” Gomez said, according to the outlet.

She went on to explain how she was catapulted to fame in a very different way than she’d imagined.

“I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else,” she said. “I don’t think I’m the best singer but I do know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The “Only Murders in the Building” star, who got her start as a child actress on “Barney & Friends” and rose to prominence on Disney’s “Wizards of Waverly Place,” explained how she ended up where she is today.

“I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun,” she said, according to Variety. “But I was doing my [Disney] TV show at the same time and I just found it really fun, so I just kept going.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Ultimately, though, that isn’t what Gomez really wanted to spend her time on.

“But the older I get, the more I’m kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on,” she said. (RELATED: ‘I’m Done’: Selena Gomez Responds To Backlash Over Her Stance On The Israel-Hamas War)

She also credited Disney with helping to develop the vocal talents that enabled her to succeed as a singer.

“Disney is, it’s safe to say, a machine and, in a way, forcefully requires that I know how to sing so I could sing the theme song. They know how to package someone and make it a whole triple threat thing,” she said, according to Variety.