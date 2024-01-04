Is Jim Harbaugh Headed To The Las Vegas Raiders? That’s What The Streets Are Saying (And Tom Brady Is Involved)

Jim Harbaugh in Sin City? … I can dig it!

I recently blogged about how the Los Angeles Chargers have kickstarted their head coaching search and are reportedly looking at Michigan Wolverines’ Jim Harbaugh (and also New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick). Well, Harbaugh is now reportedly being targeted by another franchise in another sexy city: the Las Vegas Raiders.

What’s interesting is that Harbaugh recently hired Don Yee, an NFL agent who is also Tom Brady’s representation, with the plan of courting NFL organizations after Monday night’s national championship.

The Las Vegas Review Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore is reporting that the expressed interest between Harbaugh and the Raiders is mutual, and in the mix of this, Brady is advising owner Mark Davis on the matter. As we all know, Brady is in the process of buying a minority stake in the Raiders. (RELATED: Keepin’ It Real: Michigan’s JJ McCarthy Has Made Some Eye-Popping Comments … And He’s Probably Right)

Here’s the rest of Bonsignore’s reporting:

“Brady’s growing business partnership and friendship with Davis almost certainly means the former quarterback will have some input in the Raiders’ coaching search. Throw in his connection with Harbaugh — they both played at Michigan and now share the same agent — and it’s easy to play connect the dots.

The hiring of Yee changes all that, and as an NFL source with knowledge of the situation indicated Tuesday, Harbaugh to the Raiders is very much ‘in play.'”

Feel free to speculate about Jim Harbaugh coming to the ⁦@Raiders⁩ as their next head coach. And this time around, there is a growing sense it could happen. My story: https://t.co/2BYdzSqNHA — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) January 3, 2024

Imagine Jim Harbaugh, Tom Brady and an eventual championship team in that black and silver … the swag is unreal.