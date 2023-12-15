Los Angeles Chargers Makes Massive Shakeup After Historically Embarrassing Prime-Time Loss

The Los Angeles Chargers cleared house Friday, firing Head Coach Brandon Staley and General Manager Tom Telesco after a historically putrid 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

“I want to thank Tom and Brandon for their hard work, dedication and professionalism, and wish both them and their great families nothing but the best,” Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a statement.

The Chargers also fired GM Tom Telesco. https://t.co/DYdgCmZq4w — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2023

“We are clearly not where we expect to be, however, and we need new vision,” Spanos continued. “Doing nothing in the name of continuity was not a risk I was willing to take. Our fans have stood strong through so many ups and downs and close games. They deserve more. Frankly, they’ve earned more. Building and maintaining a championship-caliber program remains our ultimate goal. And reimagining how we achieve that goal begins today,” he concluded.

Staley had helmed the Chargers since 2021, leading the team to the playoffs last season. That postseason was cut short, however, after the Chargers gave up a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in one of the most heartbreaking losses in NFL history.

After another historic loss to the Raiders, reporters asked Staley if he believed he’d still be the coach of the Chargers. “I don’t know that,” he replied, a video of the post-game press conference showed. He did claim he believes he should still be the coach. “I know the type of coach I am, I believe in myself.” (RELATED: There Were Two Major Upsets In NFL, But Everyone Was Talking About One Thing And It’s Not Even A Player)

However, Staley also acknowledged “I didn’t do anything well enough to get us ready to play tonight.”

The Chargers will turn to Linebackers Coach Giff Smith to serve as interim head coach, and Director of Player Personnel JoJo Wooden will serve as interim general manager, the team announced on Twitter.