Nick Carter Breaks His Silence After Sister’s Death

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter broke his silence after his sister Bobbie Jean Carter’s death.

Nick took to Instagram, Thursday, in a heartfelt message that included a note of thanks for the fans and friends that have offered support during this devastating time.

“It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean,” he wrote. “I am completely heartbroken.”

Bobbie Jean died in Florida at the age of 41. Her exact cause of death has not yet been determined. The Carter family thought she went into cardiac arrest, sources close to them said, according to People.

News of Bobbie Jean’s death came just one year after the family suffered the loss of Aaron Carter, Nick and Bobbie’s sibling. Aaron was found deceased in the bathtub of his home. The Los Angeles County coroner’s report concluded he died from drowning, a death influenced at least in part by inhaling difluoroethane and using alprazolam, according to People. Aaron died at the age of 34, in Nov. 2022.

Nick also lost another sibling, his sister Leslie Carter, in January 2012, at the age of 25, People reported. She died as a result of a drug overdose, according to a police report, ABC News reported.

Nick addressed the immeasurable loss he has had to contend with in such a short period of time on Instagram.

“Thank you for all your love and kind words,” he wrote in his social media post. “We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love.”(RELATED: Pixar Film Voice Actress Ana Ofelia Murguía Dead At 90)

He closed off his message by saying, “I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ.”

Bobbie Jean worked in concert with Nick and Aaron during their rise to fame, according to the New York Post. She reportedly starred in the family’s reality television series, “House of Carters,” in 2006.